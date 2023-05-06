Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

LSCC has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $84.34 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.24 and its 200 day moving average is $75.89. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 59.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $1,103,521.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,611.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 8,897 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $746,992.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,372,477.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $1,103,521.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,611.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,195 shares of company stock valued at $10,355,892 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

