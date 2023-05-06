Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.67

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.67 and traded as high as C$19.68. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at C$19.50, with a volume of 10,349 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Leon’s Furniture from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.
Leon’s Furniture Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$18.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.70.
Leon’s Furniture Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Leon’s Furniture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.
Leon’s Furniture Company Profile
Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, renovators, hotels, and property management companies.
See Also
