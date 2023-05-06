Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.67

Posted by on May 6th, 2023

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNFGet Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.67 and traded as high as C$19.68. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at C$19.50, with a volume of 10,349 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Leon’s Furniture from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Leon’s Furniture Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$18.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.70.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNFGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Leon’s Furniture had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of C$661.20 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 2.6560694 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leon’s Furniture Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Leon’s Furniture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, renovators, hotels, and property management companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.