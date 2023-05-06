Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.67

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.67 and traded as high as C$19.68. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at C$19.50, with a volume of 10,349 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Leon’s Furniture from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Leon’s Furniture Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$18.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.70.

Leon’s Furniture Announces Dividend

Leon’s Furniture ( TSE:LNF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Leon’s Furniture had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of C$661.20 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 2.6560694 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Leon’s Furniture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, renovators, hotels, and property management companies.

