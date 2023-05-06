Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.06

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.06 and last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 1709022 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LESL. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Leslie’s from $16.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Leslie’s from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Leslie’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Leslie’s Trading Up 4.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average of $12.89.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.82 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 54.83% and a net margin of 7.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LESL. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 10,581.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth $112,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

