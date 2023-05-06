Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.78-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.560-$1.640 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion.

Leslie’s Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $10.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,265,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,750. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.89. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 54.83% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.82 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LESL shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Leslie’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $16.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Leslie’s by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,398,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 49,572 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 21.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,374 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 4.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 68.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

