Linamar (LNR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.72 per share for the quarter.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.62 by C($0.01). Linamar had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of C$2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.91 billion.

Linamar Stock Up 2.4 %

TSE:LNR opened at C$64.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$65.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$64.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Linamar has a one year low of C$45.46 and a one year high of C$77.69. The company has a market cap of C$3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.40.

Linamar Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Linamar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.19%.

LNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Linamar from C$86.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Linamar from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Linamar from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$88.40.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

