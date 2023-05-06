Lincoln National Corp Acquires 96 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,521,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,055,000 after acquiring an additional 10,791 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 466,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,713 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 152,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 24.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,731,000 after buying an additional 28,025 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,082,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,664.53.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,691.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,526.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,478.59. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,703.32 and a 12-month high of $2,722.60.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $22.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AutoZone news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,523.07, for a total value of $4,364,911.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,824.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

