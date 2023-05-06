Lincoln National Corp Buys 1,153 Shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FQAL. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 3,682.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 243.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $647,000.

Get Fidelity Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FQAL opened at $47.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.06. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $40.56 and a 52-week high of $50.22. The company has a market cap of $275.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.98.

About Fidelity Quality Factor ETF

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FQAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.