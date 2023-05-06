Lincoln National Corp Buys 1,464 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $281.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $247.38 and a twelve month high of $294.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $274.32 and a 200 day moving average of $277.67.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

