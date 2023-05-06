Lincoln National Corp Buys 3,878 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBND. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 626.4% during the 4th quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,318,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,348 shares in the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,001,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 272.9% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 588,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,503,000 after acquiring an additional 430,834 shares in the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $16,203,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1,510.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 279,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,396,000 after purchasing an additional 261,683 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $46.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.18.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

