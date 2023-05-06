Lincoln National Corp Buys 5,761 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX stock opened at $82.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.86. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $123.18. The firm has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.20, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BX. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,111.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and have sold 140,632,216 shares worth $1,725,831,950. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

