Lincoln National Corp Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

IUSG opened at $89.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.91. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $76.95 and a 12-month high of $99.48.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

