Lincoln National Corp Has $1.14 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 636.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $56.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.38 and a 200-day moving average of $53.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $62.18.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

