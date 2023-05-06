Lincoln National Corp Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,321,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,092,000 after purchasing an additional 316,210 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,378,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,092,000 after purchasing an additional 343,265 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,994,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,220,000 after acquiring an additional 73,206 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,220,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,751,000 after acquiring an additional 669,885 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

BATS:QUAL opened at $124.54 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.06 and a 200-day moving average of $118.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.