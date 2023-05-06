Lincoln National Corp Purchases 1,076 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. First National Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,724.1% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $23.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average is $20.85. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $23.94.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.