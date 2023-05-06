Lincoln National Corp Raises Stock Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 269.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,346 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,289,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,166 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,023,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,015,000 after acquiring an additional 721,997 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 24,389.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,988,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,941 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,851,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,253,000 after acquiring an additional 103,859 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,829,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after acquiring an additional 337,838 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of PSLV stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.77. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $8.99.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

