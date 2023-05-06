Lincoln National Corp Sells 1,091 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 37.5% during the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on General Electric from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.20.

In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE opened at $100.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $102.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.59 and a 200-day moving average of $85.49.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.17%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

