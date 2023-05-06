Lincoln National Corp Sells 2,052 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,087,993,000 after purchasing an additional 966,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,013,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,664,862,000 after purchasing an additional 345,132 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,014,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $433,203,000 after purchasing an additional 192,451 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,498,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,240,000 after acquiring an additional 574,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.73.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $93.44 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.64. The company has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 33.50% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 16.24%.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.