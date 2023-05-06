Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Acquires Shares of 40,774 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,051,000. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Meredith Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total value of $95,569.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,188 shares in the company, valued at $6,854,757.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total transaction of $95,569.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,188 shares in the company, valued at $6,854,757.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,699 shares of company stock worth $12,563,471. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Arete Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.74.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $232.78 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $244.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.68 and a 200-day moving average of $157.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $596.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

