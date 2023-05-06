Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Buys 8,400 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 75,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 74,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their target price on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.92.

VICI Properties Trading Up 1.3 %

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $32.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.80. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

VICI Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

