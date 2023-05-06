Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 271.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

EXR stock opened at $154.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.97 and a 1 year high of $216.52.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.79% and a return on equity of 21.62%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 101.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,653 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,867.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,653 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,867.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $107,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,628.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,440 shares of company stock worth $2,172,313 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research cut Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.56.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.