Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 114,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 17,946 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,103,000 after acquiring an additional 109,397 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 49.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FTS shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

Fortis Price Performance

Shares of FTS opened at $45.45 on Friday. Fortis Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.76 and a 12-month high of $50.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.44.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.4211 dividend. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the electric and gas utility industry. It operates under the Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated Utilities segment includes ITC Holdings (ITC), UNS Energy Corporation (UNS Energy), Central Hudson, FortisBC Energy, FortisAlberta, and FortisBC Electric.

