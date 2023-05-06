Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $1.57 Million Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Equity Residential by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 22,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Equity Residential from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

Equity Residential Stock Up 1.4 %

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $63.38 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $80.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $2,627,150.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,689.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

See Also

