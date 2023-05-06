Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 8,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on WEC shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.80.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WEC opened at $96.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.76. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.90%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

