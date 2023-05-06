Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $12.20 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,670 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $12,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 109,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 145,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 18,216 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 12,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $4,377,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,999.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,940.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $4,377,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,999.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,860 shares of company stock valued at $10,119,492 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $51.54 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $53.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day moving average of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $72.16 billion, a PE ratio of 87.36, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.89.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.