Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $3.27 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Exelon by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Exelon by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Exelon by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Insider Activity at Exelon

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exelon Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

EXC stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $49.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.