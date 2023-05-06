Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Increases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up about 0.9% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $13,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 29.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Duke Energy by 447.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $99.36 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.25.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

