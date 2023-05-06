Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25,620 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of EW stock opened at $88.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $107.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $304,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,425.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total transaction of $742,926.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $304,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,425.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,091 shares of company stock worth $8,819,677 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.