Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Raises Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $10,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DLR. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.92.

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DLR opened at $96.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 86.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $141.85.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 439.64%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

