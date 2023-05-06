L’Oréal (EPA:OR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $370.14

L’Oréal S.A. (EPA:OR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €370.14 ($406.75) and traded as high as €424.05 ($465.99). L’Oréal shares last traded at €421.20 ($462.86), with a volume of 476,401 shares trading hands.

L’Oréal Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €403.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is €370.80.

L’Oréal Company Profile



L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

