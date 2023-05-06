LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Stock Price Down 10.6%

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) traded down 10.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.15 and last traded at $8.15. 573,429 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 821,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on LXU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on LSB Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on LSB Industries from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded LSB Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on LSB Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.43.

LSB Industries Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.47 million, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LSB Industries

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.16. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $233.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXU. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in LSB Industries by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 17,517 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in LSB Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $537,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 22,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robotti Robert boosted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 1,919,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,524,000 after acquiring an additional 232,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

