Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Luxfer in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Luxfer from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Luxfer Stock Up 6.2 %

LXFR opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.38. Luxfer has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $17.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Luxfer Announces Dividend

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Luxfer had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luxfer

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXFR. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Luxfer by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 40.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,134,000 after acquiring an additional 633,547 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 66.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 42,269 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

