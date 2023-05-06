LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.66-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a market perform rating on the stock.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP Industrial Trust Price Performance

LXP Industrial Trust stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $9.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,001,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.31. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $11.92.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LXP Industrial Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter worth $197,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 18.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.