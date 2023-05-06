M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

M/I Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $67.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.91. M/I Homes has a 1 year low of $34.33 and a 1 year high of $68.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 25.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that M/I Homes will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 19,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,316,483.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,371. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other M/I Homes news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 19,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,316,483.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,371. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $501,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,100,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,799 shares of company stock valued at $4,862,011 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M/I Homes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the first quarter worth $614,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in M/I Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $587,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in M/I Homes by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the first quarter valued at about $2,514,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the first quarter valued at about $16,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment includes Northern and Southern Homebuilding which designs, markets, constructs, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

