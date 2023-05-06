MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Holdings Decreased by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,204,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,545,000 after purchasing an additional 408,017 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 9,920.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,961,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,084 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,822,000 after purchasing an additional 84,293 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,563,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,621,000 after purchasing an additional 52,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,336,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,311,000 after acquiring an additional 67,917 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTSI shares. Northland Securities lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $56.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 7.74. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.86.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 46.70%. The company had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 22,289 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $1,581,850.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,298,675.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 30,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $1,989,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,939,652.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 22,289 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $1,581,850.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,298,675.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,395 shares of company stock valued at $9,609,820 in the last 90 days. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.