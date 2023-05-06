Madison Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $52,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock stock opened at $644.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $662.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $693.52. The stock has a market cap of $96.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.52 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total transaction of $742,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,158,829.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total transaction of $742,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,158,829.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,024 shares of company stock valued at $28,562,554 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $756.45.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

