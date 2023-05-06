Madison Asset Management LLC Has $42.07 Million Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,334 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of CarMax worth $42,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in CarMax by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in CarMax by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $70.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.60. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $106.24.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

