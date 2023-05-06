Madison Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,960 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $37,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in American Tower by 138.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in American Tower by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 33.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Up 1.2 %

American Tower stock opened at $196.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The company has a market cap of $91.69 billion, a PE ratio of 65.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.21.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading

