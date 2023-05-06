Madison Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,216,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,457 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband accounts for about 1.5% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Liberty Broadband worth $92,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth about $40,612,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,211,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,444,000 after buying an additional 374,203 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,060,000. Freshford Capital Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 155.8% in the 3rd quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 468,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,591,000 after buying an additional 285,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 1,110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 232,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,175,000 after buying an additional 213,490 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.60.

LBRDK stock opened at $80.12 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $68.67 and a 1 year high of $126.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.74 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 104.48% and a return on equity of 11.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

