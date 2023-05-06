Madison Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 933,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,932 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $46,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $54.74 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $55.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

