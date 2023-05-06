Madison Asset Management LLC Purchases 240,707 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 204.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,707 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $30,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $1,219,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,928,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,537,000 after buying an additional 361,097 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,007,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,709,000 after purchasing an additional 47,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.34.

NYSE:MS opened at $84.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.67. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.