Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 123,203 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 938,331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 123,203 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.2% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $74,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $78.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $83.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.58.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.60%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.