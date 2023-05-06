Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 506 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 649,720 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.59% of Glacier Bancorp worth $32,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GBCI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $29.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.79 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.79.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.08). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $214.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GBCI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

Insider Activity at Glacier Bancorp

In other Glacier Bancorp news, CFO Ron J. Copher bought 2,578 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.74 per share, for a total transaction of $99,871.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,117.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Glacier Bancorp news, CAO Don J. Chery purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $32,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,066.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ron J. Copher acquired 2,578 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.74 per share, with a total value of $99,871.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 77,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,117.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 19,990 shares of company stock worth $712,917. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

