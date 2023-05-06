Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 6,006 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,943 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,006 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of THOR Industries worth $28,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in THOR Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,312,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,105,000 after buying an additional 53,286 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in THOR Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,285,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,886,000 after buying an additional 132,361 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in THOR Industries by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,931,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,163,000 after buying an additional 440,696 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in THOR Industries by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,905,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,346,000 after buying an additional 291,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its stake in THOR Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,740,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,812,000 after buying an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of THOR Industries stock opened at $82.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.00. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.75. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.26 and a 12-month high of $105.36.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.60). THOR Industries had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.83.

About THOR Industries

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.