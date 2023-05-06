Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 82,543 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,071,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,543 shares during the quarter. Black Knight accounts for about 1.0% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Black Knight worth $66,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Black Knight by 212.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Black Knight by 356.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Black Knight by 65.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKI. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Black Knight Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:BKI opened at $54.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.45 and a 200 day moving average of $59.29. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $72.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.49.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.65 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Black Knight

(Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.