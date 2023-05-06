Madison Wealth Management Acquires 1,769 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Madison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 44,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 9,304 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 72,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 112,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,102,000 after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.29. 662,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,757. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $160.99. The company has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.98.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

