Madison Wealth Management Acquires 4,298 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Madison Wealth Management boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 489.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,449,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,100 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10,443.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,663,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 124.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,078,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,575 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,063,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,427,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,751,000 after buying an additional 1,845,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $550.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.80.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,865,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,524,102. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $98.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

