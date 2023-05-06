Madison Wealth Management Acquires New Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Madison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 368,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,604,000. Brookfield accounts for about 2.6% of Madison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BN. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth $411,000. Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth $2,703,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth $864,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BN. TD Securities reduced their target price on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Insider Activity at Brookfield

Brookfield Stock Up 3.7 %

In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BN stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.37. 2,033,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,197. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.22. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $54.08. The company has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.41.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Brookfield Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

