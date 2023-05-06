Madison Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Madison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,510 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Madison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Madison Wealth Management owned 0.11% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $6,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 105,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 37,431 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 567.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 161,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.03. 186,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,686. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.68. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.35 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

