Madison Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Madison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,792 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,286,000 after buying an additional 3,822,762 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,052,432,000 after buying an additional 1,070,128 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $331,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,432,900,000 after buying an additional 491,837 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 167.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,591 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $341,730,000 after buying an additional 452,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of COST traded up $8.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $499.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,709,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,544. The business has a fifty day moving average of $491.10 and a 200 day moving average of $492.15. The company has a market cap of $221.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $564.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

