Madison Wealth Management Buys 308 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Madison Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.29. The company had a trading volume of 333,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.87 and a 200 day moving average of $218.64. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $238.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.